Drink smart,
live better.
Because you don't have timeGet Flyby
for a rough morning.
for a rough morning.
The secret to drinking right.
Flyby is formulated to boost your body’s natural response to alcohol, so you eliminate toxins and wake up feeling great.How it works
Take two or four.
We recommend taking two capsules before you drink, but if it's going to be "one of those nights," make it four.Get Flyby
A supplement for the real world.
Flyby is a capsule designed to help your body break down alcohol-induced toxins, support healthy liver function, and replenish lost vitamins, minerals and amino acids—which is just a fancy way of saying you will feel better tomorrow morning. Trust us, your body will thank you.